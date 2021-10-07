MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Whitney Avenue on Wednesday where they found a woman who had been shot.

Police said that she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries.

Police say the person responsible is a woman wearing a blue shirt. She left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said that this investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made in this case so far. Police are asking that anyone with any information in this shooting, please contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

