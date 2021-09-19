MPD: Woman shot after argument in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot in South Memphis after an argument with someone she knew.
Police say the shooting happened on Mississippi Boulevard near Goyer Place. Memphis Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The woman went to the hospital in critical condition.
Later Sunday morning, while a WREG crew was on the scene, the alleged gunman ran into a nearby store. Memphis Police rushed to the scene and took him into custody.
The man believed to be the gunman tried to speak to the victim’s family as police escorted him out of the store.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.