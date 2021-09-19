MPD: Woman shot after argument in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot in South Memphis after an argument with someone she knew.

Police say the shooting happened on Mississippi Boulevard near Goyer Place. Memphis Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman went to the hospital in critical condition.

Later Sunday morning, while a WREG crew was on the scene, the alleged gunman ran into a nearby store. Memphis Police rushed to the scene and took him into custody.

The man believed to be the gunman tried to speak to the victim’s family as police escorted him out of the store.

CRAZY! The man believed to be responsible for the critical shooting along MS Blvd, literally popped out from the bushes in front of us. He darted into a nearby store. Police moved in. Only @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/3JJ8nQmQv9 — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) September 19, 2021

When @MEM_PoliceDept brought out the accused Mississippi Blvd gunman, he had a few words for the victim’s family — they also had a few words for him! Coming up tonight, you’ll hear what was said! One word: SHOCKING! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/rLJCcEICQg — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) September 19, 2021

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.