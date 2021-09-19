MPD: Woman shot after argument in South Memphis

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot in South Memphis after an argument with someone she knew.

Police say the shooting happened on Mississippi Boulevard near Goyer Place. Memphis Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman went to the hospital in critical condition.

Later Sunday morning, while a WREG crew was on the scene, the alleged gunman ran into a nearby store. Memphis Police rushed to the scene and took him into custody.

The man believed to be the gunman tried to speak to the victim’s family as police escorted him out of the store.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Day 2 of search for Brian Laundrie continues, fiancé Gabby Petito has been missing for weeks

Cooper-Young Festival gives Memphis businesses a much-needed boost

Carnivorous Worms Invading Local Lawns

STEM School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 1282.5 years

Watch: John Castillo, prosecutors, speak after STEM shooter's sentencing

More News