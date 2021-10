MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed on I-240 early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at around 12:19 a.m. on I-240 west of Walnut Grove.

According to police, two men were trying to push a stalled vehicle when they were struck. Both of them were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver who struck them stayed on the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. Memphis Police say the investigation is still ongoing.