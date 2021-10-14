MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in separate shootings across the city Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers are on the scene of a shooting at a discount store on Kirby Parkway off of Knight Arnold Road The victim went to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Memphis Police say the suspect is armed with a black handgun and fled the scene on a black moped.

Police say officers are also on the scene of a shooting near a vaporizer store on South Highland and Walker Avenue. That victim is also reportedly in critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information was given for the shooting on South Highland.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.