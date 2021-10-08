MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday at the 3000 block of Brompton and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initially, police said they found a man and a woman in critical condition. Police said that a second man was found dead on the scene.



Police said that preliminary information showed that the shooting occured between male relatives.



According to police, no arrests have been made in this case so far.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.