MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On October 16, Memphis Police responded to a call on the 3000 block of Austin Peay Highway regarding an armed group of people in a white Chrysler 300. Police said that Tyren Henly is responsible for firing 4 shots at officers.



Police said they found several people at the shopping center, and when they arrived the group of teenagers scattered.



According to police, while they were arresting one teenager, and another hopped into the Chrysler 300 and tried to flee the scene. Police said they tried to stop the vehicle while on foot, but they had to take cover once four shots rang out.



Police said all 4 officers were unharmed. Henley was arrested after body camera footage corroborated he was the driver of the Chrylser.



Henley is currently being held on $75,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for October 21.





