MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the those responsible in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.



Investigators have received numerous tips regarding the shooting. It’s a level of community engagement that could make the difference in solving this case.

Surveillance footage outside of Makeda’s captured the gunmen and the getaway vehicle. Since these photos were released, CrimeStoppers has received several tips.

Fans of Dolph are even using social media to assist investigators. As the makeshift memorial grows by the day, so does the anticipation to find Young Dolph’s killers. Chelsey Mather, a fan, drove down from Kentucky.

“There’s a lot of conspiracy going on, especially, you know how social media can be. I definitely try to stay in the loop and see where they are in the case,” Mather told us.

While MPD hasn’t confirmed any of the tips being passed around on social media, they said investigators are looking into them.



Community activist Stevie Moore hopes this trend of supporting law enforcement with criminal investigations continues well beyond this case.

“I understand because people don’t talk because of they are afraid of repercussions, afraid of someone go spray their house up, but there is other ways out here that you can come,” Moore said.

Fans of the 36 year-old rapper have come from near and far to pay their respects.



As she prepares to head back home, Chelsey Mather is leaving Memphis feeling optimistic after hearing about the community engagement.

“Hopefully they can find a decent lead if anything else,” Mather said. “I do hope that this case is brought to justice. It’s nice to see that so many actually take it seriously, I wish that happened more often but definitely in his case it’s nice to see.”

There have been reports on social media that the vehicle used in Young Dolph’s murder was found in Orange Mound Saturday.



So far, Memphis Police have not confirmed that information.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.