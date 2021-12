MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted three images on their Facebook page Sunday after a man was reportedly seen shoplifting several cases of beer on December 23.

Police said the man loaded a shopping cart with five cases of beer and walked out of the store.



MPD said that the man was driving a mid-sized white SUV, and has taken items from this store previously.



Memphis Police are asking if you know anything about this to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.