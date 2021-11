MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Grahamwood.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, August 15, in the Macon Crossing Apartments on Homer Street.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police have identified the victim as Terrance Irby.

Police say two men were spotted running from the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.