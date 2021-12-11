MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man after a Mapco Store was robbed at gunpoint on December 11. MPD said that a man tried to make a purchase from the Mapco on Crump, and moments later, shot out the glass door.



Police said that the suspect entered the business, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. The suspect managed to take the money and ran away.



Police said that they believe this is the same suspect responsible for a shooting that occurred on Winchester, just hours before at the Marathon gas station as well as another burglary that happened at another Mapco on East Shelby Drive.



Police are asking that if you recognize this man, to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.



MPD has provided the following images in their description:



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction