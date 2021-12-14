MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for a missing Memphis teen is over, but the hunt is still on for her alleged abductor.

For almost 24 hours, Memphis law enforcement searched high and low for a 17-year-old and the man they say kidnapped her, 38-year-old Lafayette “Lucky” Miller.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported she was found safe in Memphis with her abductor still on the run.

Miller is currently wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

According to an affidavit, the teen’s cousin said Lucky came to her home on Woodlawn around 11 PM Sunday night and took the girls to a business in the 600 block of Chelsea.

WREG learned from another business owner nearby, Miller was renting and lived inside the storefront. That news that sent shockwaves through the community.

The complaint said Miller who was armed with a black handgun held the girls against their will.



The cousin told detectives he allowed her to leave but kept the 17-year-old and threatened to kill both of their families if she told what happened.

A City Watch released by Memphis Police said that’s when the cousin ran to a gas station across the street to call police and told them Miller forced himself on the teen that was still being held captive.

WREG dug into Miller’s criminal record. We’ve learned he’s been arrested at least five times since 1997, ranging from aggravated robbery to incident exposure.

WREG did reach out to Memphis Police and we’re told there is no additional information at this time and the search is ongoing.



If you have any information call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677