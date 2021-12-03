MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who they say is an “endangered” runaway.
Police say 16-year-old Skyla Dykes of Churchill, Tennessee, was last seen Thursday in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue. Police say she and a 17-year-old girl ran away after a field trip and have not returned.
Police say she has been diagnosed with a health condition that requires daily medication.
Memphis Police say Skyla was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Bobcat” written in gold and blue jeans.
If you see Skyla or have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 545-2677.