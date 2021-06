MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian then fled the scene.

The accident happened February 5 on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Alcy Road.

Police just now released an image of the car involved, a black Nissan Murano. Authorities said the driver was a Black woman with a long ponytail.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.