MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Valero Gas station on Jackson Ave on December 26 and found a woman had been shot in the leg.



Police said the woman told them her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal altercation with another man inside the gas station.



MPD said that no arrests have been made in this case, and it is an active investigation.



Police said the suspect is a male about 5′ 6″, 200lbs, and 18-21 years old.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.

