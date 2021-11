MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to Methodist Hospital Friday after a person was dropped off via private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.



According to police, the victim did not survive their injuries. The location of the shooting is currently undetermined and police are investigating.

MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip to the CrimeStoppers website.