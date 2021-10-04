MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting off the 4800 block of Summerlane Avenue on Monday morning where two people were found dead. Police said that a man and a woman were found inside a home and were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said no arrests have been made in this case. According to preliminary information provided by police, this may have been a robbery.
Police are urging those with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.
Details are still coming in and this story will be updated as they become available.