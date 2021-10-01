MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed in Raleigh Friday.
Police say the crash happened near John F. Kennedy Park on Raleigh Lagrange Road. Memphis Police did not say what time officers responded to the scene.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. According, the victim was struck by a black, late model Nissan Maxima or Altima.
The driver responsible reportedly fled the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.