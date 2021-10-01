MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed in Raleigh Friday.

Police say the crash happened near John F. Kennedy Park on Raleigh Lagrange Road. Memphis Police did not say what time officers responded to the scene.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. According, the victim was struck by a black, late model Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Officers made the scene of accident at 4577 Raleigh LaGrange Rd where a pedestrian was struck and pronounced deceased on the scene. A black late model, Nissan Maxima or Altima that was responsible, fled the scene. Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with any information. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 1, 2021

The driver responsible reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.