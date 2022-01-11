MEMPHIS, TENN. — A Memphis mother is being charged after police say she brought a gun on school property Monday afternoon.

Police said Demetria Jones entered Kirby High School around 2:45 p.m. A school officer said he saw Jones’ shirt lift up and a holster with a black handgun in it was on her waist.

Jones told police that her daughter had been involved in an altercation at the school earlier that day.

School officers said there are multiple “No firearms allowed” signs posted at the entrance of school and on all of the doors.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.