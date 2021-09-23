MPD: One dead, two detained after shooting on FedEx parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed in a shooting at a FedEx location.

The shooting reportedly happened at the FedEx on Democrat Road. Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot.

Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

At this time, there is no information on the possible suspect. Memphis Police say officers have two people detained.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

