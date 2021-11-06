MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a driver was killed while trying to flee a crash in southeast Memphis Friday night.

Police say the crash happened at around 11 p.m. in the area of Lamar & Holmes.

According to police, preliminary information suggests a driver had gotten into a crash and tried to flee the scene. Police say while driving away from that crash, the driver hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver reportedly went to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Police did not identify the driver. There’s no word on what caused the initial crash.