MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on October 30 on the 700 block of W. Mitchell in Southwest Memphis when a man crashed his car after being shot.

Michael McNeal and another person were sitting in a Mercedes at Alonzo Weaver Park in the afternoon of October 30 when a black Infiniti pulled in front of the vehicle.



Police said that once the Infiniti pulled in front of them, McNeal tried to drive away, but someone from the Infiniti hopped out of the passenger seat and opened fire at the car.



According to reports, McNeal attempted to drive away, but crashed into a ditch. Police said that McNeal bailed out of the car and ran down W. Mitchell while bleeding profusely.



Police said McNeal eventually collapsed, and the other person remained in the car. Then, the black Infiniti drove up to the side of the crashed Mercedes.

Reports indicate that the shooter approached the crashed car and demanded money. Police said a witness told them the shooter threatened them by saying, “if you don’t give me the money, I’m going to pull the trigger.”



According to Memphis Police, the passenger gave the shooter a Tommy Hilfiger bag that contained $12,000. Then, the shooter got back into the Infiniti and left the scene.



McNeal was transported to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.



Police said that Trayvion Smith was arrested in this case after a witness identified him as the driver of the black Infiniti.

Smith is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.



Smith’s bond information is not posted yet. His next court appearance is set for November 5.