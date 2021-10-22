MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an officer observed three men standing in the road Downtown arguing on Second Street and Poplar Avenue in the afternoon on October 21, one of them with a knife.



According to records, the officer stopped and exited her vehicle to intervene. Police said the suspect, Nicholas Grice, was seen waving, slashing and point a large knife at another man, Kenneth Mitchell.

A third man got out of his car, Dave Matthews, and tried to help prevent Mitchell from being stabbed. Police said that Grice then tried to stab Matthews, lunging at him.



Matthews avoided the blade and backed away, towards his car.



According to police, Grice then slashed Matthew’s tire.



Police said the officer then disarmed Grice and took him into custody, and the knife was taken as evidence.



According to Police, Grice had taken Mitchell’s backpack earlier that day and when Mitchell asked for it back, Grice pulled a knife on him and tried to stab him.

Police said that Matthews told them he jumped in to try and prevent Mitchell from being stabbed, and he said that Grice was the same person trying to stab him and slashed his tire.



Nicholas Grice currently does not have bond information posted. Grice has been changed with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism ($1000 or less). His next court date is scheduled for October 25.