MPD: Northeast Memphis shooting leaves man critically wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in northeast Memphis on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of Winding Ln. and Country Meadow Ln. Officers located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspects are two males in their 20s, and they were wearing do-rags, black clothing, and backpacks and was last seen headed toward Whitten.

This is a developing story.