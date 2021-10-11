MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 1000 block of Beverly on December 20, 2020 at about 11 pm and found one man shot and unresponsive as well as a woman with a gunshot wound to the face who was just standing in her kitchen.



Police said that Robert Williams has been charged with first degree murder, first degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm in committing a violent felony (x2 counts), and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.



According to police, a woman flagged them down and told police that someone shot her boyfriend, Christopher Sutton. Officers said they went to check on the man, but Sutton was unresponsive. Memphis Fire Department made it to the scene and pronounced him deceased.



The woman told police that the shooter got into the back seat of the car, pulled out a pistol and shot Sutton. According to police, the woman said she bailed out of the car and started running away from the car.



Police said the shooter fired several rounds at her while she was running away from the car. One of those bullets hit a window and struck a woman inside her home, hitting her in the face while she was in the kitchen.



The woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but she did survive her injuries.



Currently, Williams is in police custody. No bond or future court date has been set at this time.



WREG will update with more information as it becomes available.

