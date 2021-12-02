MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing the stove and kitchen cabinets out of a Midtown home.

Memphis Police officers responded to burglary calls at a home on South McLean near Euclid Avenue on October 25 and October 28.

According to police, two men broke into the recently renovated home with a crowbar and managed to steal a Samsung gas stove, the kitchen cabinets and various other items. Police say the stove is worth $3,500.

At this time, no one has been arrested. Memphis Police have released pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Police say if an arrest is made with the help of your tip, you can be eligible to receive a $2,000 reward.