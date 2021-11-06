MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless man was charged with arson Friday night after he started a fire while he was locked inside a Memphis mall, police say.

Police say officers and the Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire inside the east side entrance of Oak Court Mall around 11:44 p.m. when they found the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Pasley, inside.

According to police, Pasley told them he was sleeping under the stairwell and when he woke up he was locked inside so he decided to use his lighter to set the rug on fire. He said he has been homeless for 4 years and was tired of being out in the cold.

Pasley was taken into custody without incident and is set to appear in court on Monday.