MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in South Memphis early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on South Bellevue Boulevard near Orgill Avenue at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

According to Memphis Police, the suspect shot the victim after an argument. The suspect then reportedly drove away from the scene in a four-door sedan.

Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.