MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene at MFD Station 24 Monday night after a male shooting victim came in after he was shot at a gas station in Frayser.

Police say the shooting happened at the Shell Station at 2711 Range Line Road. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A woman was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

