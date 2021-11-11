MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for carjacking and assaulting a man at a northeast Memphis gas station.

Police say the robbery happened October 29 at the Exxon on Summer Avenue near White Station Road. Two armed men reportedly got out of a red GMC truck and demanded the victim’s 2017 Nissan Titan.

Memphis Police say one of the suspects struck the victim in the back of the head with a gun. The suspects then drove off in the victim’s truck.

Police say the truck has since been recovered.

Memphis Police released video of the suspects’ red truck Thursday morning. Police describe the suspects as two 18-year-olds. Police say one suspect is 5-feet-8-inches tall and was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

The other suspect was reportedly wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.