MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman’s vehicle was broken into while she was attending a loved one’s funeral Friday morning.

The burglary happened at Forrest Hill East Funeral Home on Whitten Road at around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say while a woman attending a funeral service for a family member, a suspect broke into her SUV that was parked in the funeral home parking lot and stole her purse. The suspect got away with cash as well as credit and debit cards.

According to police, less than two hours later, the suspect used the victim’s credit card to buy $500 in gift cards from a nearby Target. Police say the suspect was dropped off at the entrance of the Target by someone driving a silver or gray four-door sedan.

Sunday morning, Memphis Police released pictures of the suspect and the car he was riding in.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.