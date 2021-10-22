MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded on October 10 to a animal cruelty call on the 4000 block of Jamerson in the Berclair neighborhood after someone’s calico cat was found suffering from a wound in its neck.

Police said the cat was taken to the emergency vet. X-rays revealed that a small pellet entered the cat’s neck and severed blood vessel in the cat’s neck, leading to its death.



Police went back to the Berclair neighborhood on October 13 and spoke to the neighbor, Adan Carrillo. Police said that Carrillo told them about problems he was having with loose cats.



Police said Carrillo allowed them to review his security camera footage. Police said that the video showed him “marching around his yard hunting for the cat” while carrying a pellet rifle.

According to Memphis Police, Carrillo admitted to shooting the cat because “he was fed up with them.”



Carillo is currently being held on $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on October 22.