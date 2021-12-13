MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Hickory Hill.

The incident happened Thursday night at a gas station on Riverdale Drive.

A witness says the victim was in the middle of helping her with a task inside the gas station when they heard a loud commotion from the other end of the store between the suspect, Ricky Suell, and a woman. The witness says when the Suell left the store, the victim went to check on the woman.

Witnesses say the woman left the store but shortly after, Suell walked back inside and started firing shots- hitting and killing the victim. He then fled the scene.

Police were called out to the scene and discovered the man who had been shot.

He was taken to Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police took Suell into custody Friday, where he admitted to shooting a man before leaving the gas station.

Suell was charged with second degree murder.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.