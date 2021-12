Jenine Henderson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a city watch on Sunday for a missing child, Jenine Henderson, after she was last seen on the 3900 block of Patte Ann Drive.



MPD said that Henderson is 4′ 2″, 90lbs with black and brown braids. Police said she was last seen wearing red jogging pants, a black top and white shoes.



If you have seen this child or know where she is, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.