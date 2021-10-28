Memphis police have issued a city watch for a missing 10 year old boy.



Chase Smith was last seen being dropped off at school in the 3300 block of Dawn Drive yesterday morning.



Police say he’s 4’11”, 95 lbs.



Chase was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt with a neon green “x” on the front, gray pants as well as orange and white Nike shoes.



If you have seen Chase or know where he might be, give Memphis Police a call at (901) 545-2677

