MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police sent out a City Watch alert for a missing 4-year-old boy Tuesday, after they say he was taken by a woman.



Police said that King Harvey was taken from a home on Larose Avenue without permission by Kirby Harvey. They did not specify the relationship between the two.

MPD said that they were last seen walking south on Hugenot.



Police said the child is about 4 years old, 3′ 5″ and 40 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black coat, green collared short sleeve shirt and black pants.



Police said that the suspect is about 33 years old, 5′ 7″ and 115 lbs. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown zip front hoodie and dark colored pants.



MPD said that she was seen driving a red Kia Rio with a possible driveout tag or a Mississippi license plate.



If you think you’ve seen this child you are urged to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.