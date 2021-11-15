MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call over the weekend after someone fired multiple shots into a house in the Hickory Hill neighborhood.

Police said that a man inside a maroon red Dodge Charger got out of the vehicle and began firing a large rifle into the home.



MPD said the home was occupied at the time. Police did not say if anyone was injured in this incident.



Video surveillance showed the red Dodge Charger to have black rims and a temporary tag.

Images from a doorbell camera show an unknown individual firing a large rifle into a house.

Police as asking that if you know anything about this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit your tip online to CrimeStoppers.