MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a gas station in Frayser.

Police say 21-year-old Derrion Childs was shot and killed at a gas station on North Watkins Road near Delano Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Memphis Police say two other people were also injured in that shooting.

Childs was a well-known comedian who made headlines days before his death after making jokes on Facebook about Young Dolph’s murder, according to The Sun.

Police have not confirmed if the Facebook post was related to Child’s murder.

Memphis Police responded to another shooting at the same location at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victim of that shooting was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.