MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for firing shots at a house and vehicle in South Memphis.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday on West Dempster Avenue near Kentucky Street. Officers responded to the scene at around 12:48 p.m.

Memphis Police say a house was struck by gunfire multiple times. A vehicle that was parked near the house was also struck.

Police say there were people inside of the house during the shooting.

Surveillance footage shows a white SUV driving by the home at the time of the shooting. Memphis Police say those inside of the house did not see the vehicle driving by.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.