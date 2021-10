MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Pueblo Ave.

Police were called after 3 p.m.

According to Memphis police, one male juvenile was struck while another male juvenile was detained.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition.

Officers have one male juvenile detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 10, 2021

