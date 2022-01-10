MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say the police chief’s handgun was stolen from a vehicle while she was at a store in Cordova on Saturday.

MPD responded to a theft call around 3 p.m. in Cordova at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery. The car owner told officers he parked his car in the parking lot and went inside the business. Officers say Chief Cerelyn Davis was a passenger of the vehicle.

When he returned to the vehicle, he noticed a backpack and the chief’s handgun and the lockbox it was in was missing. The backpack was later recovered.

The handgun was Chief Davis’ secondary duty weapon.

In a statement, Chief CJ Davis said, “This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice.”

Memphis Police reported in September 2021 that almost 1,300 guns were stolen from vehicles in Memphis, which was up 61% from the same time the previous year. A total of 1,200 guns were stolen in 2020.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.