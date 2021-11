MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Memphis Friday evening.

Police responded to the shooting at the Knob Hill Apartments at 41 Florida Park Circle sometime before 8 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while one victim is in non-critical condition.

Police say one person has been detained on the scene.

This is a developing story.