More than half of Shelby County has had one dose of vaccine, but rate remains low

But county's vaccination rate remains low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than half of Shelby County residents — 50.3% — have had at least one dose of COVID vaccination, while just over 40% are fully vaccinated.

Local officials at the weekly COVID-19 task force update Thursday acknowledged that total is lower than it needs to be.

“Still lower than we want it to be but we have been making some progress and we are seeing an uptick,” Memphis CAO Doug McGowen said.

  • 423 new cases were reported Thursday. 641 hospitalized, 190 in ICU, 160 ventilated
  • 134 new pediatric cases, 2,946 cases or 38.3% of cases.
  • Wednesday the county reported 1,295 new cases, the highest number to date.
  • The county vaccination site at the Pipkin Building has expanded its hours, and is now open Tue-Fri., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., unless there is a football game at the Liberty Bowl.

