MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It now seems certain Memphis will surpass last year’s record setting murder rate with the city already tying the record of 332, but the police department says it’s working to make the city safer with Operation Hide and Seek.

The Memphis Police Department said last week multiple teams worked around the clock to get more than 300 criminals in custody.

Major Willie Mathena said during the sting, officers arrested more than 341 people — 241 for felonies.

The operation included teams of Memphis Police, Shelby County deputies and U.S. marshals working continuously over a five-day period with other surrounding agencies.

“By us combining our efforts we feel we’ll be able to like Chief Davis said reduce crime by at least five percent this year. We’re confident we can get crime down even more in 2022,” Mathena said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hunter Logan was indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection to two fatal fentanyl overdoses. The investigation led officers to raid a home on this road in Arlington, resulting in additional drug charges.

Mathena said those arrested were wanted for many things including homicide, rape, carjacking, burglary and assault like Phabian Blair accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her against her will and Raymond Smith charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

“These are people that prey on the citizens of Memphis and they are no longer on the streets,” he said.

While they believe the operation was a success, Mathena said it’s going to take everyone doing their part to make a difference.

“When we see we are one as a community, then we can clean this community up together. The city of Memphis will be a better place,” he said.

Major Mathena said the department plans to do the operation once every quarter.

If you have any information on a crime, he said call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.