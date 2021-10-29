MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest was made in a deadly Parkway Village shooting after police say the suspect’s mother called police on her son.

Jadon Glasper, 18, faces second-degree murder charges in the Oct. 27 shooting death of Michael Cross-Clay. The shooting happened in an apartment on Comanche Court in Memphis.

Glasper’s mother, who lives in Horn Lake, Mississippi, called police there and told them her son had confessed to a shooting.

Horn Lake Police contacted Memphis officers, who went to the apartment and found Cross-Clay’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glasper was arrested in Horn Lake. Memphis Police say he confessed to the shooting, saying the victim came into his room yelling about a gun.

He told investigators he grabbed the gun and shot Cross-Clay because he was scared.