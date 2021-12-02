MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says their system outages have been resolved, but they still can’t process payments at their community offices and contact centers.

Since Wednesday, MLGW has been dealing with a system outage that has affected thousands of customers.

“It’s headache is a headache on that situation right there,” said MLGW customer Sharon Steele.

The utility company has not revealed how it happened, but they say they couldn’t process payments at any of their community offices. As a result, customers are having to use the drop box as an alternative.

This MLGW customer is accustomed to paying his bill in person and says it’s been an adjustment dealing with the changes.

“Very frustrating. But it is what it is, you know, we just have to deal or whatever going on,” the customer said.“ I like to deal with people and deal personally with people. And I know if I have a problems, I can discuss it with them. I’m not big on going online and all that.”

As a result of system outages, MLGW has received many phone calls and reports from customers who say the online payment system is loading very slowly.

Customers who spoke with WREG are just hoping it’s resolved soon.

“I do, I really do for my wife sake,” a customer said. “She comes down here by herself and I don’t like that, so I’m having to be off today so I came here with her.”

MLGW says there will not be any disconnections Thursday because of the issues.

They’re encouraging customers to pay online, use the drop box or make their payment at one of their pay agents throughout the Memphis area.

At this time, it’s unclear when the community office or drive-thru will reopen. MLGW is calling for patience during this time.