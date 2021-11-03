MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Board of Commissioners will begin hosting public meetings at least twice a month.

All meetings will be held on the first and third Wednesday of the month in the Administration Building on 220 South Main Street at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

The first meeting will take place Wednesday, November 17th.

MLGW suggests those who plan to come to meetings arrive 30 minutes before it starts and all in attendance must wear masks and social distance.

You can also email your questions to corpcomm@mlgw.org by Tuesday, November 16th at 8:30 a.m. The email should include the customer’s full name, physical address and question(s), and “November 17, 2021 Board Meeting” in the subject line.

People who want to attend the meetings remotely can access the livestream, agenda, and meeting schedule online here.