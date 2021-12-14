MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light Gas and Water Division will provide electric blankets and space heaters to Memphis residents this winter.

MLGW is once again partnering with Neighborhood Christian Center Inc., to assist qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents of Shelby County through their annual Power of Warmth program.

The program offers 100 electric blankets and space heaters to those who qualify.

To qualify for a blanket or heater, the applicant must be a Shelby County resident, disabled and/or a low-income senior (60 years old or older) with an MLGW account in their name.

Applications will be accepted only online through Dec. 31.

Qualified applicants will be notified by Jan. 11, 2022 on when and where to pick up their heater or blanket.