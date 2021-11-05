MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it has launched a new outage text alert system.

MLGW says customers will automatically receive a text when an outage occurs and will receive a final text when power is restored. Customers will also be able to get an update for their outage by replying “STAT.”

MLGW says soon, customers will be able to report outages by text. Customers can’t report outages through the text alert system at this time.

“This new feature provides useful and engaging ways to keep MLGW customers informed and connected,” MLGW said in a release Friday evening.

MLGW says to receive text alerts, customers must have an existing online account with MLGW. The company says customers will still be able to find information on outages on the website, the MLGW app and by calling the outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

You can click for instructions on how to sign up for the text alert system.