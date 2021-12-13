MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The Memphis Light, Gas, and Water Division (MLGW) is on day three of cleaning up damages after a series of storms swept across the Mid-South on Friday evening.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported a total of six tornadoes and several fatalities.

According to a news release, the utility has restored service to more than 51,000 of the almost 55,000 customers without power. Outside crews are also helping MLGW in its storm recovery efforts.

The estimated time for complete restoration is Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at midnight.

Customers who are still without service should call MLGW’s outage hotline at 544-6500.

To report an emergency, customers should call 528-4465.