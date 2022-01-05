BYHALIA, Miss. – The possibility of snow is shutting down schools and sending people to the grocery as well as their local hardware store for supplies.

Byhalia Hardware had a pallet of ice melt ready for customers ahead of the winter weather.

Bill Mason, though, stopped by the store to buy a propane wall heater for his mother’s house.

“If the power’s out, she won’t have heat. So, this will work even without the electricity,” said Mason.

Reed’s Market next door was also busy. Twice as busy as a normal Wednesday.

Shoppers told us they were picking up bread and other essentials just in case they couldn’t get out because of the snow.

Reed’s Market

“We just basically got snacks and stuff. We already had meat, and so we got snacks,” said Lakenya Ashley.

Lakenya Ashley will need those snacks because she will be doing virtual learning for the rest of the week.

Marshall County was one of the first school districts to cancel in-person learning because of the weather. School leaders said they also had a rise in the number of students out sick.

“I kind of knew it was going to happen,” said Jilisa Powell.

Jilisa Powell has three kids who will be staying home and said it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“Because I really don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she said.

Students are a bit disappointed they won’t be getting a traditional snow day.